Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,424 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABY. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 46.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1,010.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $494,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,427.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $930,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,146.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BABY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. 289,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.53. Natus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

