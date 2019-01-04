NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,772,000 after acquiring an additional 344,106 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

NBTB opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.90. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. NBT Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

