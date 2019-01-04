Neonode, Inc (NEON) CEO Acquires $55,000.00 in Stock

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) CEO Hakan Persson bought 34,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hakan Persson also recently made the following trade(s):

NEON opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Neonode, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under zForce brand name in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices, including automotive systems, printers, medical devices, PC devices, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, and e-readers.

