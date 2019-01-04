NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, www.briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on NESTLE S A/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.39. 381,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.