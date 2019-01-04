Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of UEPS opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $266.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.03 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

In related news, Director Alasdair Jonathan Kemsley Pein purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 245,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 388.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

