NetGear (NTGR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

NetGear stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. NetGear has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.86.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.94 million. Analysts expect that NetGear will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $28,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $175,567.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,502.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,328,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetGear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,423,000 after buying an additional 236,386 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $7,742,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the 3rd quarter worth $7,641,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

