Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is a sports and lifestyle online retailer primarily in Latin America. The company’s product includes athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories and sporting equipment of international, local and private brands as well as fashion. It operates primarily in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NETS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.54. 5,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700. The company has a market cap of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.30. Netshoes has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.32 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netshoes will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Company Profile

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

