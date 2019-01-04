Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $11.53 Million Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,892 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.03% of TETRA Technologies worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 181.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

TTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $1.80 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. TETRA Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

