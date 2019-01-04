Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Torchmark worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Torchmark by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Torchmark by 29.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after acquiring an additional 75,235 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Torchmark by 8.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Torchmark in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Torchmark alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

NYSE:TMK opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torchmark Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-9-97-million-position-in-torchmark-co-tmk.html.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.