Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in WillScot Corp (WSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 538,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.50% of WillScot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WillScot in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. WillScot Corp has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

