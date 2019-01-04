Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $286,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $4,912,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $172,096,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 978.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $39.68 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

