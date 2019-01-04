Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 325.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978,925 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $845,763,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

