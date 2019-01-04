Nevsun Resources (NSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSU shares. Eight Capital lowered Nevsun Resources from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nevsun Resources from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Nevsun Resources from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Nevsun Resources alerts:

Shares of NSU traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,249. Nevsun Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.00.

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$93.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevsun Resources will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.