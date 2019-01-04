New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

