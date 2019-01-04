New Relic Inc (NEWR) CEO Sells $6,799,600.00 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $6,799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Tuesday, December 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $7,543,640.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $7,852,470.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. 525,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.30 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,552,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,950,000 after purchasing an additional 468,506 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,552,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,950,000 after acquiring an additional 468,506 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in New Relic by 8,380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 127,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 126,455 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. First Analysis raised shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/new-relic-inc-newr-ceo-sells-6799600-00-in-stock.html.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.