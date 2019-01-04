New Residential Investment (NRZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.80. 3,843,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.99. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.