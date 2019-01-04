New York Times (NYT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NYT. Barclays lowered shares of New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. New York Times has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. New York Times had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 15.14%. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Times news, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,910,000 after purchasing an additional 238,887 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 109.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 360,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,910,000 after acquiring an additional 238,887 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in New York Times by 10.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in New York Times by 37.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

