Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Receives $33.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

NFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Capital One Financial cut Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newfield Exploration from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFX. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,096,000 after buying an additional 458,863 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,096,000 after buying an additional 458,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 119,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. 7,247,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,673. Newfield Exploration has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

