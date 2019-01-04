Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Scott P. Lawson Sells 5,000 Shares

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,448.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.70. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.04.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $23,387,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 15.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after acquiring an additional 208,625 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 31.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 281,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 67,187 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 54.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 445,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 156,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 793.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) EVP Scott P. Lawson Sells 5,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/newmont-mining-corp-nem-evp-scott-p-lawson-sells-5000-shares.html.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.