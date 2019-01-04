Newpark Resources (NR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $7.31 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.85 million, a PE ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $235.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,628,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,309,000 after acquiring an additional 322,856 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 74.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 474,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,905,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,628,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,309,000 after acquiring an additional 322,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

