NEXT (NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 4,800

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded NEXT to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,267 ($68.82).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,389 ($57.35) on Friday. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.