NEXT (NXT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,267 ($68.82).

LON NXT traded up GBX 128 ($1.67) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,478 ($58.51). 690,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,720 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

