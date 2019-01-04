NextSource Materials (NEXT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) dropped 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 256,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 171,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

