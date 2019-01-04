Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 1,044.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

