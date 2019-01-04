Noble Co. PLC (NE) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 954,143 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Noble were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble by 7.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 151,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Noble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble by 9.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Noble by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NE opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Noble Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $646.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

