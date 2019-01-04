Nokia Oyj (NOK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nokia boasts a leading position in mobile and fixed network infrastructure with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products. The company is expanding its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Nokia announced plans to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs. This should help the company position itself for long-term 5G leadership. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, adverse impact of foreign currency movement remains a cause of concern. The company’s cash flow yield has decreased form 15.95% in 2014 to 1.73% in 2018, indicating lapses in sound financial management. Brexit could result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering productivity of the company.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,688,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845,734. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 16.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 78,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 310,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

