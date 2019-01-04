Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Position in Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,485,000 after acquiring an additional 320,758 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Magna International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,345,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 364,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Magna International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,275,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 131,851 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $44.18 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/nordea-investment-management-ab-purchases-new-position-in-magna-international-inc-mga.html.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.