Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Conduent worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 170.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 673.6% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNDT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

