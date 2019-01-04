Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 60,500 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Delek US worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 1,712.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $60,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 60,500 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/nordea-investment-management-ab-sells-60500-shares-of-delek-us-holdings-inc-dk.html.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.