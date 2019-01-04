Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.19% of Norwood Financial worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 198,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Shares of NWFL opened at $32.15 on Friday. Norwood Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 21.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $157,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,219 shares of company stock worth $189,700 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/norwood-financial-co-nwfl-shares-sold-by-martingale-asset-management-l-p.html.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.