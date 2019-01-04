Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NEA)

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NEA stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

