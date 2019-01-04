Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.
JGH stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $17.32.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
