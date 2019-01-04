Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

JMT opened at $22.15 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

