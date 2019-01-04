Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NUO opened at $13.61 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

