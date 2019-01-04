Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JSD opened at $14.61 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

