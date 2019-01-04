NV5 Global (NVEE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $755.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $452,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,230. 25.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

