NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Lessened by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.94.

Shares of NVDA opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

