Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Major Shareholder Acquires $497,200.00 in Stock

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $497,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 150,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $636,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 50,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 200,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $884,000.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 110,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $497,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 150,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $636,000.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 50,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 300,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 100,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $449,000.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 150,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $657,000.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 163,210 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $745,869.70.

Oaktree Capital Group stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,810,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Major Shareholder Acquires $497,200.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/oaktree-capital-group-llc-oak-major-shareholder-acquires-497200-00-in-stock.html.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.