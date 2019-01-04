OBXcoin (OBX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

OBXcoin (CURRENCY:OBX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. OBXcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,904.00 worth of OBXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OBXcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, OBXcoin has traded up 47.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.02271729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00198720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025973 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025977 BTC.

OBXcoin Token Profile

OBXcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. OBXcoin’s official website is obxcoin.io. OBXcoin’s official Twitter account is @OBXcoin.

Buying and Selling OBXcoin

OBXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OBXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

