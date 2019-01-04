Old National Bancorp (ONB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONB. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 26,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,450. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

