Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $588,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,341,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,712,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,979,000 after purchasing an additional 267,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,078,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,647,000 after purchasing an additional 397,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,365,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,698,000 after purchasing an additional 694,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after purchasing an additional 161,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

