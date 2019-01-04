Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. The company continued to see solid uptake of Omnicell XT. It also entered various deals for the XR2 and IVX Workflow products. Bookings and product backlogs also rose in the quarter. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain from launches, partnerships and digital transformation. However, increasing operating expenses are putting pressure on the bottom line for Omnicell. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. Tough competitive landscape is a dampener as well.”

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMCL. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, raised their target price on Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 3,982 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $252,100.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,736.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 2,443 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $172,646.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,926. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,432,000 after buying an additional 327,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,179,000 after buying an additional 227,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,550,000 after buying an additional 148,741 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.