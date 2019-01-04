Ondori (RSTR) Market Cap Tops $2.37 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Ondori has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Ondori coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. Ondori has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori Profile

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,674,243,564 coins and its circulating supply is 36,631,001,582 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

