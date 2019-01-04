ONEX Co. (ONEXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $54.69 on Friday. ONEX has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

