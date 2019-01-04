OPG Power Ventures (OPG) Trading 14.1% Higher

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares traded up 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.58 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.33). 670,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 204,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

In other OPG Power Ventures news, insider Jeremy Beeton purchased 50,000 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($15,026.79).

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

