Ophthotech (OPHT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ophthotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Ophthotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Ophthotech alerts:

Shares of OPHT opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Ophthotech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Ophthotech will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,802,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,802,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 93.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ophthotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophthotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.