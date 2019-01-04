Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Marina Biotech (MRNA)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRNA opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Marina Biotech has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Marina Biotech Company Profile

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

