Oracle’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers. The company is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions, comprising Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping the company rapidly expand its cloud-base clientele. Also, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against Amazon Web Services (AWS). Nonetheless, stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, lower hardware volumes are anticipated to hurt top-line growth consequently keeping margins under pressure. Additionally, integration risks from buyouts remain a concern. Notably, shares of Oracle have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Standpoint Research upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.69 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an overweight rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.05.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,336. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $18,120,000. Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $9,941,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 59.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 72,895 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.