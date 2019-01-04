Origin Agritech (SEED) & Limoneira (LMNR) Head to Head Comparison

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

This table compares Origin Agritech and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Limoneira 15.91% 6.46% 2.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Limoneira shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Agritech and Limoneira’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.25 -$11.40 million N/A N/A Limoneira $121.31 million 2.80 $6.59 million $0.42 45.74

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Origin Agritech and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 0 5 0 3.00

Limoneira has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 57.21%. Given Limoneira’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Dividends

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Origin Agritech does not pay a dividend. Limoneira pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limoneira has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Agritech has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limoneira beats Origin Agritech on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers. It has approximately 4,800 acres of lemons. The Lemon Packing segment engages in lemon packing, and shipping and handling activities. This segment also processes, packs, and sells lemons grown by others. The Avocados segment grows avocados. This segment has approximately 900 acres of avocados. The Other Agribusiness segment grows oranges and specialty citrus; and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,500 acres of oranges; and approximately 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment owns and maintains approximately 245 residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company has its agricultural plantings in Ventura, Tulare, San Bernardino, and San Luis Obispo counties in California; Yuma county in Arizona; and La Serena, Chile. Limoneira Company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.