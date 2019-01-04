ORIX (IX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

NYSE:IX traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,331. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. ORIX has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ORIX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ORIX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 345,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 285,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

